NBK
aka Natural Born Killer, Born Killer, NBK OG
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Ammonia
Diesel
Cheese
NBK effects are mostly calming.
NBK strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
NBK strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........m
April 23, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Honestly this stuff is definitely dank. I'm sure there are various kinds however everything I've had has floored me. Peppery dank and fun to smoke just like a traditional sour diesel (and my preference to the former). Definitely hits more heavy than some other skunky strains.
S........l
September 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
I smoked this in a j after a long day at work and it just made everything better. I'm comfortably numb. Perfect nighttime smoke, strong high that tastes good. A new fave.
c........2
May 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry mouth
Very Good From The Start To The Finish. I Was Quite Lifted, And I Didn't Even Smoke The Whole Blunt!! Good Mostly Body High More Than A Head High.