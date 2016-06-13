Negra 44 is an indica-dominant strain bred by R-Kiem Seeds in indica with native Ghana landrace strains, and inherits an earthy, fruity aroma. Indoors, Negra 44 flowers in 8 weeks while outdoor gardens are ready for harvest at the end of September. Negra 44 produces dark green buds and has adapted over time to suit Mediterranean climates.
