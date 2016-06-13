ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Negra 44
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Negra 44

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.2 6 reviews

Negra 44

Negra 44

Negra 44 is an indica-dominant strain bred by R-Kiem Seeds in indica with native Ghana landrace strains, and inherits an earthy, fruity aroma. Indoors, Negra 44 flowers in 8 weeks while outdoor gardens are ready for harvest at the end of September. Negra 44 produces dark green buds and has adapted over time to suit Mediterranean climates.

Reviews

6

more reviews
write a review

Find Negra 44 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Negra 44 nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Negra 44

Products with Negra 44

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Negra 44 nearby.