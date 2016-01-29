ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nepalese Jam
  • Leafly flower of Nepalese Jam

Hybrid

Nepalese Jam

Nepalese Jam

Bred by Ace Seeds, a Nepalese female plant was crossed with a Jamaican ’85 male to create this hybrid, Nepalese Jam. If you’re looking for a strain that provides a long-lasting buzz without too much mental fogginess, Nepalese Jam is the hybrid for you. With good resistance to mold, fungus, and adverse weather conditions, Nepalese Jam requires only 9 weeks of flowering to produce dense and resinous buds.

Reviews

6

Avatar for theincredibleodd
Member since 2018
i've got to get more of this strain. piney yet tropical smoke. indica side presents throughout the body; good after a long day on your feet. sativa gets you creatively motivated; great for music production or active mind expansion and clarity. get you some!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for tommiv
Member since 2018
molto buona e rilassante
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DedeCampos
Member since 2018
Happy,giggly,dreamy sativa high.It's a pure sativa,should not be categorized as hybrid.Hybrid but sativa.Makes you really hungry just like any cookies strain.High is perfect,top quality.Gives you peace all around.Very creative as well.You get full of thoughts and ideas.Great job Ace Seeds.And it has...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungry
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Second strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Nepalese Jam
New Strains Alert: Boss Hogg, Brian Berry Cough, Kerala Krush, Kiwiskunk, and More
New Strains Alert: Boss Hogg, Brian Berry Cough, Kerala Krush, Kiwiskunk, and More