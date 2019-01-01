ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Neroli 91
Hybrid

Neroli 91

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Neroli 91 utilizes old school genetics from Skunk VA and Wookie 15. This citrus heavy strain comes on with dank funky notes. The high is potent and perfect for an afternoon of self-reflection or some introverted activities. 

