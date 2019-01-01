Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Neroli 91 utilizes old school genetics from Skunk VA and Wookie 15. This citrus heavy strain comes on with dank funky notes. The high is potent and perfect for an afternoon of self-reflection or some introverted activities.