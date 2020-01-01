A project from Alphakronik Genes, Nevada Privada is a cross of Snowdawg and Sin City Kush. They created a structurally stronger version of the Snowdawg line with the Afghani genetics from Sin City Kush. Expect buds to range in color between red, purple, blue, and green, while pumping out a sweet and skunky terpene profile.
Reviews
Find Nevada Privada nearby
Lineage
Products with Nevada Privada
