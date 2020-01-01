ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Nevada Privada

Nevada Privada

A project from Alphakronik Genes, Nevada Privada is a cross of Snowdawg and Sin City Kush. They created a structurally stronger version of the Snowdawg line with the Afghani genetics from Sin City Kush. Expect buds to range in color between red, purple, blue, and green, while pumping out a sweet and skunky terpene profile. 

Lineage

Strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Strain
