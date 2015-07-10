ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sin City Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sin City Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.7 18 reviews

Sin City Kush

Sin City Kush

Sin City Kush is an 80/20 indica-dominant cross of LVPK and Snowdawg bred by Alphakronik Genes Seeds. The buds of Sin City Kush are a mix of deep purple and green hues with a glossy coat of white trichomes and a compelling floral aroma. Don’t expect to accomplish much when trying Sin City Kush -- the indica influence weighs heavy on the body and mind, so this strain is best enjoyed after your daily tasks are complete.

Reviews

18

more reviews
write a review

Find Sin City Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sin City Kush nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
LVPK
parent
Second strain parent
Super Snow Dog
parent
Strain
Sin City Kush
First strain child
Gobbilygoo
child
Second strain child
Rip City Purps
child

Products with Sin City Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sin City Kush nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Chocolate Fondue, GI001, Ebola #7, and More
New Strains Alert: Chocolate Fondue, GI001, Ebola #7, and More