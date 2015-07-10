Sin City Kush is an 80/20 indica-dominant cross of LVPK and Snowdawg bred by Alphakronik Genes Seeds. The buds of Sin City Kush are a mix of deep purple and green hues with a glossy coat of white trichomes and a compelling floral aroma. Don’t expect to accomplish much when trying Sin City Kush -- the indica influence weighs heavy on the body and mind, so this strain is best enjoyed after your daily tasks are complete.
