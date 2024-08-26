New Carpet
NCT
Sativa
Uplifted
Relaxed
Diesel
Chemical
Flowery
New Carpet effects are mostly energizing.
New Carpet is a sativa cannabis strain bred by AJ, aka Asshole Joe (of Sour Diesel fame) and released in 2020. This strain is made from a genetic cross of Five Legends Haze x NYC Cuban Haze x Top Dawg's Nige. This is a straight Haze project, emitting that same chemical odor that unrolling a fresh rug brings. Expect energetic, heady Haze effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or grown New Carpet, please leave us a review!
New Carpet strain effects
New Carpet strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Hypertension
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
New Carpet strain reviews(1)
c........r
August 26, 2024
Dry eyes
This strain reminds me of walking into a new house and smells exactly like new carpet, thus the name... The flowers where dense, dark green with red stigmas, and very sticky when broken apart. The flavor had a gassy/diesel type of taste and smooth on the exhale. Would recommend to use when wanting to chill out.....