Nigerian Mint
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Nigerian Mint, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Nigerian MintOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Nigerian Mint strain effects
Nigerian Mint strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Nigerian Mint products near you
Similar to Nigerian Mint near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Nigerian Mint strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
a........r
September 22, 2021
Relaxed
b........k
July 19, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
m........y
October 12, 2021