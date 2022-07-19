Nigerian Mint reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nigerian Mint.
Nigerian Mint strain effects
Nigerian Mint strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Nigerian Mint reviews
b........k
July 19, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
I was able to find this in my area once and it had like a 6%THC & 18%CBD. It was reasonably priced and was really helpful. I know I could take a tincture but there is something that seems more effective when you are using flower that has high CBD. There has to be more options out there,
m........y
October 12, 2021
This is a low THC high CBC flower. I don't have a high tolerance, I got this so I could smoke a joint without getting wasted. Nice balanced high, works well for what I got it for
a........r
September 22, 2021
Relaxed
Great low thc strain. Nice relaxing calm feeling.