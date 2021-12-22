stock photo similar to Night Charmer
Hybrid

Night Charmer

Night Charmer is a hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. Not much is known about this relatively new strain. The flavor and aroma of Night Charmer is believed to be earthy and skunky with citrus undertones. The effects are reported to be sedating and long-lasting. Medical marijuana patients say they look for this strain when they have mild insomnia. The original breeder of Night Charmer is unknown.

Night Charmer strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Creative

Uplifted

Night Charmer strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Lack of appetite
    20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Night Charmer strain reviews5

December 22, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Great for relaxation AFTER you are done being an adult for the day. So tired ZZZ
April 29, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Comfy and cozy as you can get. This shit makes you deadass just wanna snuggle up and binge watch some shit. Also would consider a “Good ol’ reliable”
February 15, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
This is definitely an indica-dominant hybrid as the name "Night Charmer" implies. If you have trouble sleeping, I very much recommend this strain. A heavy relaxing body-high, that droops your eyes into a blissful state of relaxation. Overall Rating: 4.1/5
