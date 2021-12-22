stock photo similar to Night Charmer
Night Charmer
Night Charmer is a hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. Not much is known about this relatively new strain. The flavor and aroma of Night Charmer is believed to be earthy and skunky with citrus undertones. The effects are reported to be sedating and long-lasting. Medical marijuana patients say they look for this strain when they have mild insomnia. The original breeder of Night Charmer is unknown.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Night CharmerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Night Charmer strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Night Charmer products near you
Similar to Night Charmer near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Night Charmer strain reviews5
Read all reviews
e........5
December 22, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
j........h
April 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
k........t
February 15, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed