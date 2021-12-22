Night Charmer reviews

Night Charmer strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Creative

Uplifted

Night Charmer strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Lack of appetite
    20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain

Night Charmer reviews

December 22, 2021
Great for relaxation AFTER you are done being an adult for the day. So tired ZZZ
1 person found this helpful
April 29, 2022
Comfy and cozy as you can get. This shit makes you deadass just wanna snuggle up and binge watch some shit. Also would consider a “Good ol’ reliable”
February 15, 2022
This is definitely an indica-dominant hybrid as the name "Night Charmer" implies. If you have trouble sleeping, I very much recommend this strain. A heavy relaxing body-high, that droops your eyes into a blissful state of relaxation. Overall Rating: 4.1/5
April 18, 2022
Flavor is creamy almost like a hazel nut chocolate. I got a tinge of headache when trying to work on my computer. Stopped and dimmed my tv and got into a really good psych thriller movie. Definitely a bed time strain for me.
Today
This was my first Hamilton Farms flower and it’s probably the best I’ve tried in the 2 1/2 years I started to smoke regularly. A very nice head high followed by a body high pretty quickly. It doesn’t put you to sleep but it definitely relaxes you. A very highly recommended strain in particular from Hamilton Farms

