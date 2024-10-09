Nimbus Snacks reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nimbus Snacks.
Nimbus Snacks strain effects
Nimbus Snacks strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Nimbus Snacks reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........n
October 9, 2024
Hungry
Talkative
Dry mouth
Fantastic, I don’t remember what I did after smoking it 👍
T........d
January 28, 2025
Hungry
Anxious
Dizzy
i did not enjoy smoking this it made my heart race in an unpleasant way
a........e
November 3, 2024
Dizzy
Headache
horrible strain
b........t
February 3, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Nimbus Snacks is one of my all time favorites!! It has a great high and lasts a good long time. Nimbus Snacks is quickly becoming my “go to” of choice!!