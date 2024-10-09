stock photo similar to Nimbus Snacks
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Nimbus Snacks
Nimbus Snacks is a weed strain from the dessert family, and should have hybrid indica effects. Propagated by Conception Nurseries, Nimbus Snacks crosses Durban Mints x GSC. A Nimbus Snacks took second place for the most terpinolene among all the outdoor weed entered in the California State Fair cannabis awards in 2024.
Nimbus Snacks strain effects
Nimbus Snacks strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Nimbus Snacks strain reviews4
t........n
October 9, 2024
Hungry
Talkative
Dry mouth
T........d
January 28, 2025
Hungry
Anxious
Dizzy
a........e
November 3, 2024
Dizzy
Headache