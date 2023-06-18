Nina's Web reviews
Nina's Web strain effects
Nina's Web strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
W........h
June 18, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This is my go to strain for any situation that involves me getting high lol This is the best strain for beginners, people completely new to cannabis, or even people who have taken a break from using cannabis products and are afraid to get too high.. the high CBD hovering around 10-13% and lower THC hovering around 7-10% is the perfect match for relaxation and combatting anxiety or weed induced anxiety. 10/10, it’s my most used strain <3
L........e
April 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great for beginners, not overwhelming , I have severe panic attacks, PTSD , autism & severe pain. When I was told by my doctor to start marijuana i was hesitant but , this strain is mellow & relaxing I highly recommend.
j........8
March 31, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Really pleasant intro weed. I can smoke some of this and not feel overwhelmed and anxious.
T........4
May 13, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Nina’s web is an amazing experience into a earthy pungent aromatic that leaves the senses and body relaxed like no other. Kicks ptsd in the nuts…