This is my go to strain for any situation that involves me getting high lol This is the best strain for beginners, people completely new to cannabis, or even people who have taken a break from using cannabis products and are afraid to get too high.. the high CBD hovering around 10-13% and lower THC hovering around 7-10% is the perfect match for relaxation and combatting anxiety or weed induced anxiety. 10/10, it’s my most used strain <3

