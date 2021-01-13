ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 19%

Nirvana

4.8(4)
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Strain Details

Nirvana is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Nirvana. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Nirvana effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people reported 21 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Nirvana reviews4

