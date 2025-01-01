stock photo similar to Nitro Dream
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Nitro Dream
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Nitro Dream potency is higher THC than average.
Nitro Dream is a hybrid cannabis strain. Nitro Dream is a reported cross of Watermelon OG x Z Cake. Nitro Dream is grown nationally by brands like Modern Flower. Nitro Dream may have notes of minty cake, sweet peaches, and berry bubblegum. Nitro Dream has tested at 28% THC. Let us know about your Nitro Dream experience in the comments below.
