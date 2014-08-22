ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

838 reported effects from 151 people
Relaxed 56%
Happy 43%
Sleepy 33%
Euphoric 29%
Hungry 23%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 1%

Avatar for Steved333
Member since 2014
Tilray patient review: Watermelon smell/flavour definitely there. The euphoria in this strain is intense for an indica. It is uplifting and energizing. I don't feel sleepy and I can do a variety of activities and not feel couch locked. I prefer to use it during the day, not the evening. I don't real...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for OCDOCDOCD
Member since 2015
Watermelon is one of my favorite strains for regular use, as it does not impair coordination or cognitive skills. I highly recommend this for a daytime or nighttime smoke, and as a way to enhance boring physical activity (i.e. this is great for cardio exercise, doing laundry, vacuuming the house)....
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for buttweave
Member since 2017
This strain did wonders for my depression! I was having a hard time not too long ago and was struggling with suicidal thoughts. None of the antidepressants I was trying were helping. This strain had me feeling genuinely happy- I was actually laughing and feeling SOME form of hope. It honestly saved ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Kaosagent13
Member since 2014
This is a very unique flower that begins its introduction with a full array of crystals, color and rich smell ending with fruity flavor. The flowers are firm and full. The smell has a light, sweet fruity aroma fallowed by a complimenting crisp watermelon scent. When smoking through a pipe the juicy ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OCD
Member since 2015
Watermelon is one of my favorite strains for regular use, as it does not impair coordination or cognitive skills. I highly recommend this for a daytime or nighttime smoke, and as a way to enhance some boring physical activity (i.e. this is great for cardio exercise, doing laundry, vacuuming the ho...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
