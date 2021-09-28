Z Cake
Z Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Orignal Z and Wedding Cake. Z Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Z Cake effects make them feel giggly, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Z Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and arthritis. Bred by Purple Caper Seeds under an infringing candy name, Z Cake features a sweet aroma and a flavor profile of earthy ammonia. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Z Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Z Cake strain effects
Z Cake strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
