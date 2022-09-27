NJ Gas Man reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain NJ Gas Man.
NJ Gas Man strain effects
NJ Gas Man strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........s
September 27, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Crack the bag to a mix of fuel and grapefruit, with some notes that remind me a bit of a classic Hash Plant. There’s a very mild creaminess to the nose too. Lighter hybrid density, and tender bud structure. Solid moisture content, and a noticeable but not unmanageable stickiness to the flower. The flavor on this one is uniquely complex. It’s like a gassy Hash Plant flavor with hints of bubblegum and faint cream, and a spicy kick to a kush heavy finish. Expansive hits despite feeling Sativa leaning and clocking in at 22% THC. The effects are funky. Life is just a bassline and I’m groovin’ right now. I feel like a mumble personified. Sativa leaning, and very energizing, but with a solid body feel. No lock at all, yet I am toasted and just want to bask all day like a crocodile right now. This one’s a strong appetite stimulant as well, bring snacks.
H........C
September 25, 2022
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Phenomenal... thats what I think of this strain. I promise I'm not being bias because I'm from jersey and love my state but cause I couldn't even finish the joint from the dispensary on my way to work I was that high... highly recommend 👌 can't wait for to spread around the country
S........8
September 27, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
if I could give this more then 5 stars, I would!! highly recommend! from its smell, taste and structure I can say I've never had a strain like this before. it has a VERY gassy smell and taste to it that I can't quite put my nose or taste buds to! definitely my favorite strain of all time next to Gary Payton by cookies. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
e........d
February 24, 2023
Happy
Sleepy
I have anxiety, depression, PTSD, and chronic pain among other things. And this strain handles it all. I have a bad migraine right now, but I'm happy and I don't care. I definitely will be buying this again. It does have a diesel smell until you decarb it. Then it smells kind of fruity.
d........0
November 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Very nice hybrid. Got a cartridge by kind tree live resin. 9% Terps! Love it!
a........p
September 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
this strain makes me so fkn happy to be from NJ man... I've been making everyone around me laugh all day today thanks to this fire from kind tree. delicious too
t........4
November 19, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
If you’ve smoked cannabis before it was legal in NJ, this is a throwback for you. Bubbly, uplifting, and quite euphoric. Smoking on this strain instantly melted my bad day away, without feeling zonked or couch locked. Perfect for hanging out with friends or taking a walk on a nearby trail.
S........k
June 26, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Picked up this strain from Cannabist in Deptford, NJ. It’s got tight, crystalline little nugs with some nice purple hues calyxes. It smokes nice and smooth with a skunky, sour diesel-like smell and flavor. I would love some seeds for this strain so I can grow it myself.