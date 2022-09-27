Crack the bag to a mix of fuel and grapefruit, with some notes that remind me a bit of a classic Hash Plant. There’s a very mild creaminess to the nose too. Lighter hybrid density, and tender bud structure. Solid moisture content, and a noticeable but not unmanageable stickiness to the flower. The flavor on this one is uniquely complex. It’s like a gassy Hash Plant flavor with hints of bubblegum and faint cream, and a spicy kick to a kush heavy finish. Expansive hits despite feeling Sativa leaning and clocking in at 22% THC. The effects are funky. Life is just a bassline and I’m groovin’ right now. I feel like a mumble personified. Sativa leaning, and very energizing, but with a solid body feel. No lock at all, yet I am toasted and just want to bask all day like a crocodile right now. This one’s a strong appetite stimulant as well, bring snacks.