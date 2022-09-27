NJ Gas Man
aka New Jersey Gas Man
NJ Gas Man
NGM
Hybrid
Giggly
Creative
Happy
Diesel
Tar
Berry
NJ Gas Man effects are mostly calming.
NJ Gas Man, aka New Jersey Gas Man, is a super hybrid of Grape Gasoline and Gummiez crossed with Grape Gasoline and Gummiez. Named after the New Jersey Gas Man breeder himself, NJ Gas Man has an engine full of grape and diesel terps with 26% THC. Expect a giggly, relaxed high that can help curb anxiety and depression.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to NJ Gas ManOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
NJ Gas Man strain effects
NJ Gas Man strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop NJ Gas Man products near you
Similar to NJ Gas Man near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
NJ Gas Man strain reviews(11)
Read all reviews
m........s
September 27, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
H........C
September 25, 2022
Creative
Focused
Giggly
S........8
September 27, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed