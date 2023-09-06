North Shore Maui reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain North Shore Maui.
North Shore Maui strain effects
North Shore Maui reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........8
September 6, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
It's my favorite sativa hybrid next to Clementine. Terps are almost at 3%. Great for the everyday user with high tolerance. Wish more dispensaries carried it. One of the best sativa hybrids ever!
C........2
November 5, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
If you like sativas but don’t like anxiety, this is for you. Warning: will put you to sleep or couch lock you if you smoke enough.. Great tropical musky flavors. Very much a sativa in terms of the high hitting your brain, but quite indica in the sense that it relaxes you and slows everything down