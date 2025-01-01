stock photo similar to Northbay Kush
Northbay Kush
aka North Bay Kush
Northbay Kush is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Afghan Kush Auto x Backwoods Chem. We are still learning about Northbay Kush and its effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Northbay Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
