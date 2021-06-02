Loading…
Northern Wonder reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Northern Wonder.

Northern Wonder effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia

Northern Wonder reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Flowery
33% of people taste the flavor flowery
Lavender
33% of people taste the flavor lavender
Rose
33% of people taste the flavor rose

