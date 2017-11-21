Northwest Pineapple is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing the timeless classic Northern Lights and the fruit-forward Oregon Pineapple. It has an enticing aroma of sweet, earthy pineapple with a Haze-like undertone. The taste is delicious, offering consumers a hint of citrus that intensifies upon exhaling. This strain expresses large, fluffy, spade-shaped buds with mint green foliage and a thick layer of amber hairs. Northwest Pineapple has a happy and uplifting high that easily improves mood while going easy on the body.