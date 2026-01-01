NOX Cookies is a potent hybrid bred from GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) S1 4X × AVL (“Auto Varin Lime”), testing between 25–30% THC. Bred by GTR Seeds (Grow The Revolution), this resin-heavy cultivar is known for its dense, rock-solid flowers coated in sugar-like trichomes, delivering both visual appeal and high cannabinoid content. The aroma profile is unmistakable—classic sweet cookie dough layered with bright citrus zest and a subtle fuel finish, often referred to as “laughing gas.” Expect a well-balanced experience that blends euphoric uplift with a relaxed, mellow body feel, making it versatile for both social enjoyment and unwinding. Flavorful, potent, and terp-rich, NOX Cookies stands out as a modern take on the iconic Cookies lineage.