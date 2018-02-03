Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Holy moly.
I took a hit and was going to wait about 15 before writing my review, but it's been 2 minutes and I'm feeling it HARD. So here I am! It only gets more incoherent from here!
Definitely hit my head first thing. Wow. My brain is firing at a billion miles per hour. Gives me energy like I wa...
"Me want cookie!", "Me eat cookie!, "Me smoke cookie!"
"Om nom nom nom."
- Cookie Monster
the buzz comes on gentle, and only goes one speed - euphoric! got me so lit, felt like i was a kid again; watching the muppets after school, hanging out with the homie cookie monster. i even baked chocolate c...
This is a nice strain, Arizona Natural Selections offers the best new strains, Nuclear Cookies is a nice chill hybrid, definetly a good strain that takes my stress and anxiety away. If you like Girl Scout Cookies try this strain!