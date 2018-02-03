ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nuclear Cookies
  4. Reviews

Nuclear Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nuclear Cookies.

Reviews

20

Avatar for Envy1218
Member since 2019
Definitely hybrid great burn Good for relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for wrongwy
Member since 2014
my heart races after I use this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for erydeka
Member since 2017
Holy moly. I took a hit and was going to wait about 15 before writing my review, but it's been 2 minutes and I'm feeling it HARD. So here I am! It only gets more incoherent from here! Definitely hit my head first thing. Wow. My brain is firing at a billion miles per hour. Gives me energy like I wa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for deepfrydaddy
Member since 2019
Nice hybrid Good taste Killer flower
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
write a review
Avatar for Samemch602
Member since 2018
pretty good strain, not very potent had to smoke alot before I could really feel it. although when i felt it, it was amazing super happy cure any depression
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for neonspencer
Member since 2018
"Me want cookie!", "Me eat cookie!, "Me smoke cookie!" "Om nom nom nom." - Cookie Monster the buzz comes on gentle, and only goes one speed - euphoric! got me so lit, felt like i was a kid again; watching the muppets after school, hanging out with the homie cookie monster. i even baked chocolate c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for forest44
Member since 2016
This is a nice strain, Arizona Natural Selections offers the best new strains, Nuclear Cookies is a nice chill hybrid, definetly a good strain that takes my stress and anxiety away. If you like Girl Scout Cookies try this strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for boy_nutella
Member since 2018
All I can say is GOD FUCKING DAMN I WAS BLOWN
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeTingly