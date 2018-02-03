ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nuclear Cookies

Nuclear Cookies is a new creation from Arizona Natural Selections. This 50/50 hybrid is the genetic offspring  of Chernobyl and Girl Scout Cookies, and offers a sweet, citrusy fragrance and a rich, earthy taste. Its aroma lingers after consumption, blanketing the consumer in its pungent terpene profile. This strain’s uplifting and relaxing full-body effects are coupled with pleasant euphoria, making this strain enjoyable and workable throughout the day. Consumers looking to ease stress, pain, and nausea may find the relief they seek in this odoriferous cannabis cut. 

Avatar for ckeller1713
Member since 2017
Got a half gram of this as a crumble, and it did not disappoint. One of the most flavorful concentrates I’ve ever had, very good terpene profile. Any ‘cookie’ strain out there will be good, but this one tops them all. 20 minutes after my dab, I’m now trying to comprehend why pepperoni is always ro...
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for Senjiixing
Member since 2016
The name is very intimidating. I bought a small amount to give it a try & was really blown away at effect & over all experience. The peppery effects has potential of making one cough hard. This strain was fast acting & stayed with me all night & kept my head clear. No ill effects, I expected a heav...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for JorundHallthor
Member since 2017
This is a potent and long lasting high. The onset is slightly gentle and very euphoric, until you realize how incredibly high you are from such small amounts. Very easy to fall asleep using this strain, but it will not force you to sleep as some indica strains do. The taste is very earthy and has no...
ArousedEuphoricHappy
Avatar for erydeka
Member since 2017
Holy moly. I took a hit and was going to wait about 15 before writing my review, but it's been 2 minutes and I'm feeling it HARD. So here I am! It only gets more incoherent from here! Definitely hit my head first thing. Wow. My brain is firing at a billion miles per hour. Gives me energy like I wa...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MAmedicalmarijuana
Member since 2013
Very clean and potent! Burst of euphoria and an uplifting feeling but clearheaded.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Chernobyl
GSC
Nuclear Cookies