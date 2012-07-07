Named after its breeder, Nuggetry OG is reported to be a solid, potent indica that induces spacey cerebral effects and and indica-typical, heavy body sensations. This strain differs in its exceptional appearance: the plant’s flowers are puffy and emerald with balanced coverage in soft orange hairs. The aroma is pungent and of the jet fuel category; similarly, it delivers on the harsh side with a rich, lingering aftertaste. Nuggetry OG induces strong, long-lasting effects that are useful when heavily medicating.
Nuggetry OG
