It use to be a great, great strain. Would drive all the way from LA just to get it. Great store, people who work there are really good and professional. The only down side is the bud. It is just flat out not good any more. I wont begin to guess as to why. Who ever knows? But this was great me...
Laughed pretty hard when I saw the nuggetry review describing Chubbs as creepy. It's kind of true. Does anyone really know the difference between Nuggetry OG and any other Indica out there? Does Chubbs have access to a special seed? Just a random thought after trying some Nuggetry OG. Mason, Pe...
Used to drive from LA all the way to Orange County to get this strain. Was so good it was amazing. Last 2 trips it was mediocre at best, bordering on bad. Too bad, another example of a dispensary not being concerned with quality and wanting just to make money. Never going back, too much great qu...