Nuggetry OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nuggetry OG.

Avatar for Blowin_Exotics08
Member since 2018
Stoopid fire lowkey strain if you stumble across I recommend to try a hundred percent smells like some next level OG Kush on steroids 🍋🔥💯🤯😵
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for smellmesideways
Member since 2014
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Smelled good but dried out fast and went through it a lot faster than than the Skywalker OG.
ArousedCreative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
It use to be a great, great strain. Would drive all the way from LA just to get it. Great store, people who work there are really good and professional. The only down side is the bud. It is just flat out not good any more. I wont begin to guess as to why. Who ever knows? But this was great me...
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for Siban1
Member since 2012
Real fire. Blows away probly everything I've got lately except maybe girl scout cookies
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for christian
Member since 2011
Laughed pretty hard when I saw the nuggetry review describing Chubbs as creepy. It's kind of true. Does anyone really know the difference between Nuggetry OG and any other Indica out there? Does Chubbs have access to a special seed? Just a random thought after trying some Nuggetry OG. Mason, Pe...
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Used to drive from LA all the way to Orange County to get this strain. Was so good it was amazing. Last 2 trips it was mediocre at best, bordering on bad. Too bad, another example of a dispensary not being concerned with quality and wanting just to make money. Never going back, too much great qu...
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for christian
Member since 2011
Great strain and great high. I would like it more but I just can't get over that creepy guy that promotes it on that ridiculous website.
CreativeEuphoricUplifted