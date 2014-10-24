ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nurse Jackie
  4. Reviews

Nurse Jackie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nurse Jackie.

Reviews

37

Avatar for Iamnumber5
Member since 2019
Very good sativa dominant strain. Does not really induce anxiety i guess it depends on the terpene profile but mine has .6 myrcene so it was a relaxing energizing sativa
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DrCMU
Member since 2016
I like to get 1g of Kief and top off a nice bowl of Sour Diesel.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Cloudgoddess1111
Member since 2018
I purchased this strain because of the name. I do like it. Being a full sativa Ilike that the thca level is not ridiculously hight like Jack Herer. If you have anxiety, this sativa is okay to smoke. It's not like a super duper sativa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Roussej
Member since 2018
I took a single hit of a pre-roll of this and it immediately made me feel like I had a headache. I got pretty irritable, and later on I just felt very heavy. Didn't give me any positives, really, so I won't be trying this again, unless maybe in a different form perhaps?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedSleepy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Stnd2bone
Member since 2019
Strong sativa with high thc. Great strain when I'm focusing on my music.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Smokingjoe76
Member since 2019
Nurse Jackie’s that girl down the street that gets your heart racing. She gives you that giddy happy feeling and make you want to just go do something. Nurse Jackie was a strain I found in my local dispensary and looked and smelled so good, had that pine smell and reviews were good so I gave it a tr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for abdul1979
Member since 2014
Man I got this last night for my headache who needs tylenol when you have Nurse Jackie my wife loves it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for photography
Member since 2017
A chill high relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry