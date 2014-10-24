We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I purchased this strain because of the name. I do like it. Being a full sativa Ilike that the thca level is not ridiculously hight like Jack Herer. If you have anxiety, this sativa is okay to smoke. It's not like a super duper sativa.
I took a single hit of a pre-roll of this and it immediately made me feel like I had a headache. I got pretty irritable, and later on I just felt very heavy. Didn't give me any positives, really, so I won't be trying this again, unless maybe in a different form perhaps?
Nurse Jackie’s that girl down the street that gets your heart racing. She gives you that giddy happy feeling and make you want to just go do something. Nurse Jackie was a strain I found in my local dispensary and looked and smelled so good, had that pine smell and reviews were good so I gave it a tr...