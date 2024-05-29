NYC Haze reviews
D........o
May 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
When I moved to NY all I heard about was Piff. Never even heard of it before I moved here. Finally got my hands on some and wow! Functional daytime strain that is upper energetic, but not racey, and is really uplifting and euphoric. If I was an all day everyday smoker this would be my go to strain. I am a grower and I am going to be buying a pack of these and hunting them to find a keeper. Thinks that tells you everything you need to. Cop this shit!
I........y
June 29, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
One of my favorite strains . Great taste and incredible high hard to find since I’m in Massachusetts.