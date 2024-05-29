stock photo similar to NYC Haze
NYC Haze
aka Frankie, The Piff, Piff Haze, Black Haze
NYC Haze, also called “The Piff,” “Black Haze,” “Frankie,” or “Piff Haze,” is a classic, elusive sativa landrace strain popularized on the streets of New York City in the 1980s. It has the classic long, lanky and light green buds of the Haze family, which ooze with a sneeze-inducing herbal and earthy aroma. This is not for the faint of heart—NYC Haze immediately lights up the brain and puts your mind in overdrive. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed NYC Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to NYC HazeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
NYC Haze strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop NYC Haze products near you
Similar to NYC Haze near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
NYC Haze strain reviews2
Read all reviews
D........o
May 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I........y
June 29, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative