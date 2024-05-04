NYC Sister reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain NYC Sister.
NYC Sister strain effects
NYC Sister strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........a
May 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
ive been smoking buds since mid 60s and this is one of my favorites. It comes on quickly and with my tolerance i am buzzed after 2 small bong hits. No slow creep with this one, nice up buzz with the right amount of Indica to smooth things out. Bought this last fall and haven't seen it since then. This is one of the few strains actually worth the outrageously high price Maryland dispensaries charge. Would like to know where i can find more NYC Sister to stock up.