ive been smoking buds since mid 60s and this is one of my favorites. It comes on quickly and with my tolerance i am buzzed after 2 small bong hits. No slow creep with this one, nice up buzz with the right amount of Indica to smooth things out. Bought this last fall and haven't seen it since then. This is one of the few strains actually worth the outrageously high price Maryland dispensaries charge. Would like to know where i can find more NYC Sister to stock up.

helpful report