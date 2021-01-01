Obama Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Obama Runtz.
Obama Runtz effects
17 people reported 62 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
17% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
