Ocean Beach

HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Relaxed
Tingly
Giggly
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Ocean Beach is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Ocean Beach has a sweet flavor profile that smells like sweet fruit tart. The flavor is similar, but with deep hints of kush. Smoking this strain will give you an instantaneous head high that is followed by a relaxing body high. Ocean Beach buds are covered in thick, frosty trichomes that (almost) resemble a white, sandy beach. The buds feature bright green patches and vivid orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for relieving symptoms associated with anxiety and stress.

Ocean Beach effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

3 people reported 16 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach reviews5

Strain spotlight