Ocean View reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Ocean View.

Avatar for ocanada
Member since 2019
Pretty decent. Terpenes smell anything from mango to hops. I’m reminded of an ocean view. A light clear headedness and stress free
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Redeyedjedi19
Member since 2018
This strain is one of my top 3 favourites. Sweet citrus smell, beautiful orange and green buds, and a citrus spice flavour that will keep you coming back. The effects of this strain are clear headed, energizing and yet laid back and relaxed all in one. Little to no sleepy hangover after use means O...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for johnyrelaxo
Member since 2016
I can’t say enough great things about this strain! Super energy booster, enhances focus. This is a classic sativa and I highly recommend it to anyone. Not just a quick high and burn out. It’s slow to get going and comes down nicely leaving no tired after effects. Good job Snoop.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for thenewfieguy
Member since 2019
Very strong taste of herbs and spices, was pleasantly surprised by the quality of bud. Canada is getting its shit together
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for DrPerkele
Member since 2018
A good mid-range smokeable for a functional high. I'm a regular user and a shared 1g joint or a mix with some Boaty McBoatface were good to chill and enjoy your evening.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kiyosai
Member since 2017
Just like dunking your head into the ocean! Really weightless and floaty feeling, as well as salt water right into your eyes. If you’re looking for me, better check under the sea.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for westbeachgurl
Member since 2017
Nice fragrant strain but I didn’t get the same results as the other reviews described. I felt less energetic and alert on this strain. Not total couch-weed, but just meh. Im looking for a strain that will allow my creativity and energy to flow and will motivate me to paint the house or clean my car!...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for mystikaldawn
Member since 2018
Really good for the first time user or someone who isn't that experienced smoking weed (like myself). Wasn't too harsh on the lungs didn't have any coughing while smoking. It tasted fine it didn't taste horrible or bad but it didn't taste phenomenal either. I expected some of the citrus scent to fol...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed