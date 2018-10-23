Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is one of my top 3 favourites. Sweet citrus smell, beautiful orange and green buds, and a citrus spice flavour that will keep you coming back. The effects of this strain are clear headed, energizing and yet laid back and relaxed all in one. Little to no sleepy hangover after use means O...
I can’t say enough great things about this strain! Super energy booster, enhances focus. This is a classic sativa and I highly recommend it to anyone. Not just a quick high and burn out. It’s slow to get going and comes down nicely leaving no tired after effects. Good job Snoop.
Nice fragrant strain but I didn’t get the same results as the other reviews described. I felt less energetic and alert on this strain. Not total couch-weed, but just meh. Im looking for a strain that will allow my creativity and energy to flow and will motivate me to paint the house or clean my car!...
Really good for the first time user or someone who isn't that experienced smoking weed (like myself). Wasn't too harsh on the lungs didn't have any coughing while smoking. It tasted fine it didn't taste horrible or bad but it didn't taste phenomenal either. I expected some of the citrus scent to fol...