I found this strain to be amazing. I’ve had it over 10 times. It’s sweet, almost banana and almond, with nougat. The flowery dark purple buds lined with frosty crystals and beautiful orange hairs. I choose this for a daytime smoke though it’s an indica and strong, it’s terpenes and cannabinoids are righteous. I absolutely love this strain. I have bad anxiety, depression, PTS, and panic attacks. I sometimes have nausea and horrible GI issues and this strain is one of my favorites.

