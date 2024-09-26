Odo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Odo.
Odo strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Odo strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Odo reviews
b........2
September 26, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I found this strain to be amazing. I’ve had it over 10 times. It’s sweet, almost banana and almond, with nougat. The flowery dark purple buds lined with frosty crystals and beautiful orange hairs. I choose this for a daytime smoke though it’s an indica and strong, it’s terpenes and cannabinoids are righteous. I absolutely love this strain. I have bad anxiety, depression, PTS, and panic attacks. I sometimes have nausea and horrible GI issues and this strain is one of my favorites.
e........9
June 4, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
This strain never disappoints me no matter what the thc level is. Just used some at 14% and was very pleasantly surprised.
h........t
February 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Good bag appeal. Smells and taste great
s........1
February 18, 2024
Dry mouth
Headache
dark purple dry and nasty