Odo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Chemodo Dragon. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Odo is named after the shapeshifting character from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and it lives up to its name with its ability to adapt to different environments and preferences. Odo is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Odo effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Odo when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, Odo features flavors like orange, tropical, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Odo typically ranges from $40-$60. Odo is a stunning strain with ice-like trichomes and colorful pistils. It has amazing node spacing and trichomes to spare. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Odo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.