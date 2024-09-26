Odo
Odo effects are mostly calming.
Odo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Chemodo Dragon. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Odo is named after the shapeshifting character from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and it lives up to its name with its ability to adapt to different environments and preferences. Odo is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Odo effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Odo when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, Odo features flavors like orange, tropical, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Odo typically ranges from $40-$60. Odo is a stunning strain with ice-like trichomes and colorful pistils. It has amazing node spacing and trichomes to spare. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Odo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Odo strain effects
Odo strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
