Odyssey reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Odyssey.

Reviews

24

Avatar for druggedguy
Member since 2018
Great head based high to relax to.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for brennaminaj
Member since 2017
Awake more, focused, not hungry. Want to smoke more. It my favorite but not bad.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for OG_Zach
Member since 2017
This strain is a nice strain, very dense buds and a heavy high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mcorpus94
Member since 2016
Best stuff ever! It gives a great body buzz if your just sitting around relaxing from a long day of work and you know how it is walking all day on concrete lifting stuff isn't easy for 12 hours long! But this made my day way much better. It tastes really sweet and has black purple-ish nugs and it's ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Jordan19562
Member since 2015
Wow! The description and traits are spot-on for this one! The only other thing I must say is this: my buds are completely ORANGE! 😂 Cheers!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SkySurfer15
Member since 2016
My kind of smoke. Real heavy. Relieves all the afterwork pains and aches. Also found it was good for gaming.
Read full review
Reported
feelings