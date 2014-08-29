Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Best stuff ever! It gives a great body buzz if your just sitting around relaxing from a long day of work and you know how it is walking all day on concrete lifting stuff isn't easy for 12 hours long! But this made my day way much better. It tastes really sweet and has black purple-ish nugs and it's ...