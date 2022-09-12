Off White Cake
aka Offwhite OG
Off White Cake
OWC
Hybrid
Focused
Relaxed
Vanilla
Flowery
Honey
Off White Cake effects are mostly calming.
Off White Cake strain effects
Off White Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Off White Cake strain reviews(2)
J........R
September 12, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Relaxing & a good buzz. more like indica to me. The flavor is not too strong, it is suttle .Hint old vanilla.
o........t
September 20, 2022
Relaxed
Ts gas