Off White Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Off White Cake.
Off White Cake strain effects
Off White Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........R
September 12, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Relaxing & a good buzz. more like indica to me. The flavor is not too strong, it is suttle .Hint old vanilla.
o........t
September 20, 2022
Relaxed
Ts gas