We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Cookies.
Reviews
2
Domin0
Member since 2020
Definitely heavier on the mind than the body. Made me feel relaxed but still aware. Great for focus and memory, as it definitely turns down the background static and clutter in the mind. Provides a light numbing effect on the body, but doesn’t relax the muscles enough to really help the source of th...