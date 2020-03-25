ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Cookies.

Avatar for Domin0
Member since 2020
Definitely heavier on the mind than the body. Made me feel relaxed but still aware. Great for focus and memory, as it definitely turns down the background static and clutter in the mind. Provides a light numbing effect on the body, but doesn’t relax the muscles enough to really help the source of th...
Avatar for Ohiobud8888
Member since 2019
I'm usually not a 🍪 lover but this one is making me want to go back and sample the other strains. Dense nugs that break up amazingly. I'll put this one in my top 20
