Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

OG Cookies

Bred by crossing OG Kush with GSC, OG Cookies brings a classic pine, citrus, and kush funk terpene profile to the Cookies high and smoothness. The combination makes this strain a bit more manageable for daytime consumption compared to a classic kush cultivar. A great strain for spending a day on the couch with good company, OG Cookies will relax you without shutting you down.

