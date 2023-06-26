OG Deluxe reviews
OG Deluxe strain effects
OG Deluxe strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
S........m
June 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Soild strain, love terpinolene heavy strains (.77)Limonene in second Myrcene and Caryophyllene, Pinene and Linalool all shortly followed. Humelene- hops and Bisabolol-dandelion showed up as well .1 and .5 respectively. Bisabolol and Terpinolene being two of my 3 top terps (camphene is number 3) has this up there for me in flavor profiles. Also a 27% THC to 2.3% Terpene ratio quite impressive. It hits long and hard, some may find paranoid effects associated with terpinolene- it isn't a great get up go work out high its more like a lazy walk through the park type, very euphoric.
a........d
March 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain smells very chemical and have earthy taste, an uplifting effect at first and within half an hour fatigue and physical relaxation, relaxed muscles, a source of calmness and peace, a slightly strong taste of wood recommended for veteran users. Medium-strong euphoria 7/10