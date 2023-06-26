stock photo similar to OG Deluxe
Hybrid

OG Deluxe

OG Deluxe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OGKB and Triangle Kush. This strain is a powerful and flavorful strain that will make you feel like you’re indulging in a luxury treat. OG Deluxe is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us OG Deluxe effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose OG Deluxe when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by The Ethos Collective, OG Deluxe features flavors like diesel, chemical and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of OG Deluxe typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric, OG Deluxe might be the one for you. This strain has a pungent and earthy flavor that will make your palate tingle and your body melt. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Deluxe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

OG Deluxe strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Relaxed

OG Deluxe strain helps with

OG Deluxe strain reviews2

June 26, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Soild strain, love terpinolene heavy strains (.77)Limonene in second Myrcene and Caryophyllene, Pinene and Linalool all shortly followed. Humelene- hops and Bisabolol-dandelion showed up as well .1 and .5 respectively. Bisabolol and Terpinolene being two of my 3 top terps (camphene is number 3) has this up there for me in flavor profiles. Also a 27% THC to 2.3% Terpene ratio quite impressive. It hits long and hard, some may find paranoid effects associated with terpinolene- it isn't a great get up go work out high its more like a lazy walk through the park type, very euphoric.
6 people found this helpful
March 31, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This strain smells very chemical and have earthy taste, an uplifting effect at first and within half an hour fatigue and physical relaxation, relaxed muscles, a source of calmness and peace, a slightly strong taste of wood recommended for veteran users. Medium-strong euphoria 7/10
1 person found this helpful
