Soild strain, love terpinolene heavy strains (.77)Limonene in second Myrcene and Caryophyllene, Pinene and Linalool all shortly followed. Humelene- hops and Bisabolol-dandelion showed up as well .1 and .5 respectively. Bisabolol and Terpinolene being two of my 3 top terps (camphene is number 3) has this up there for me in flavor profiles. Also a 27% THC to 2.3% Terpene ratio quite impressive. It hits long and hard, some may find paranoid effects associated with terpinolene- it isn't a great get up go work out high its more like a lazy walk through the park type, very euphoric.