OG Glue Sniffer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Glue Sniffer.

Reviews

14

Avatar for TheTrueHD
Member since 2014
🔥🔥🔥🔥🧘🏾‍♂️🧘🏾‍♂️🧘🏾‍♂️🧘🏾‍♂️ Bomb.
feelings
Avatar for nallywacker
Member since 2017
If you like GG#4 this will be your new go to strain. This can be said for me now, it’s dope.
feelings
Avatar for Phrosty
Member since 2015
Smooth and pungent citrus earth tone. Fun for gaming or honing in on a task. Effects do last about as long as regular glue takes to dry on the popsicles stick house you might have once made. I smoked using a raw cone 1 1/4 packed with roughy 1.2 grams
feelings
Avatar for Turnup327
Member since 2015
great strain. feel the effects while still smoking
feelings
Avatar for Williet357
Member since 2017
Good smooth buzz; however for some reason I get a different type of buzz each time. Some be straight to the head then slowly travel down to the feet. Then the next day when I partake the buzz be light on the head and leave me stuck lol. I also get a lot of work done with this strain. It’s definitely...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for ZefCat
Member since 2017
Nice smooth high, good taste. Was surprised at the potency, will definitely get again.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Thotlike
Member since 2018
Best strain I smoked in a grip. Haven’t been this high in a long time. 10/10
