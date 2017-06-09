Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Smooth and pungent citrus earth tone. Fun for gaming or honing in on a task.
Effects do last about as long as regular glue takes to dry on the popsicles stick house you might have once made. I smoked using a raw cone 1 1/4 packed with roughy 1.2 grams
Good smooth buzz; however for some reason I get a different type of buzz each time. Some be straight to the head then slowly travel down to the feet. Then the next day when I partake the buzz be light on the head and leave me stuck lol. I also get a lot of work done with this strain. It’s definitely...