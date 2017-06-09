ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Glue Sniffer is an award-winning hybrid from Matanuska Thunder Seeds. Winning 1st place at the 2016 Anchorage Cannabis Classic for Best Hybrid, OG Glue Sniffer incorporates the generous trichome production and pungent aroma of Gorilla Glue #4 with the OG and Cookie funk of its Grateful Breath father. This loud genetic synthesis infuses the limbs with waves of warm relaxation while stimulating a strong euphoric buzz between the ears.  

Avatar for jackatt12
Member since 2017
Definitely a strain I would smoke after work!!! It's a relaxed feeling
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for DabKing254
Member since 2018
Excellent high and produces heavy amounts is Rosin
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for smartinez469
Member since 2017
great in smell and potent but overall sweet and pure Great smooth strain
Relaxed
Avatar for Williet357
Member since 2017
Good smooth buzz; however for some reason I get a different type of buzz each time. Some be straight to the head then slowly travel down to the feet. Then the next day when I partake the buzz be light on the head and leave me stuck lol. I also get a lot of work done with this strain. It’s definitely...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for ZefCat
Member since 2017
Nice smooth high, good taste. Was surprised at the potency, will definitely get again.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Original Glue
OG Glue Sniffer