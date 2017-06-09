OG Glue Sniffer is an award-winning hybrid from Matanuska Thunder Seeds. Winning 1st place at the 2016 Anchorage Cannabis Classic for Best Hybrid, OG Glue Sniffer incorporates the generous trichome production and pungent aroma of Gorilla Glue #4 with the OG and Cookie funk of its Grateful Breath father. This loud genetic synthesis infuses the limbs with waves of warm relaxation while stimulating a strong euphoric buzz between the ears.
