Found this with a crazy high thc content & had to try. Buds were denser than expected with nice color. Effects were powerful, trippy but no paranoia, an energizing yet calming surge to the top. Awesome product from Curio!
To begin with I have to sample is flower and I chose to roll in a choice “light” 1.25 rice , premier European method.
The first taste was very delightful very aromatic and light. First taste was citrus followed by a almost fruit/citrus blessing from the Far East. This new found fave has found a f...