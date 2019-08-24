ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Lime Killer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Lime Killer.

Reviews

6

Avatar for WJ33
Member since 2019
Picked up this beautiful strain before seeing Doctor Sleep and it did not disappoint. It felt like a sativa dominant hybrid with the high feeling euphoric.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Stonedfornow
Member since 2019
Found this with a crazy high thc content &amp; had to try. Buds were denser than expected with nice color. Effects were powerful, trippy but no paranoia, an energizing yet calming surge to the top. Awesome product from Curio!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Footsie
Member since 2019
To begin with I have to sample is flower and I chose to roll in a choice “light” 1.25 rice , premier European method. The first taste was very delightful very aromatic and light. First taste was citrus followed by a almost fruit/citrus blessing from the Far East. This new found fave has found a f...
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for JustDelRio
Member since 2019
I found a high CBD crop. This made me very aware of my face. Felt light and easy to get work done. Strong lime flavor.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for RavenFliesHigh
Member since 2018
My OG Limekiller from the UltraHealth Dispensary had 12%CBD and 8%THC. very Great for pain
Avatar for Eschamberg
Member since 2019
very nice taste, good for before bed or spacing out watching a really weird movie.
