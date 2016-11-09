OG Shark, a rare strain found primarily in Canada, sets high standards with its impressive THC content and pungent, earthy aroma. Patients most commonly turn to this heavy-hitter for nausea, pain, and sleep disorders, as well as many other symptoms.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects