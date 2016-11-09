ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OG Shark
  • Leafly flower of OG Shark

Hybrid

OG Shark

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 135 reviews

OG Shark

OG Shark, a rare strain found primarily in Canada, sets high standards with its impressive THC content and pungent, earthy aroma. Patients most commonly turn to this heavy-hitter for nausea, pain, and sleep disorders, as well as many other symptoms.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

752 reported effects from 101 people
Relaxed 69%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 27%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

135

Show all

Avatar for nagchampa
Member since 2014
Outstanding! I felt almost immediate effects from this excellent strain - the OG Shark was great for pain relief and appetite stimulation. Quelled chronic nausea and enabled me to both cook and eat a good meal. After a small pre-bed toke, I had a great sleep & awoke refreshed. Only downside was a sl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Yorick
Member since 2014
Best high I've had in a while. Smooth flavor, potent effect, makes all the bullshit in life go away! Helps with stress, anxiety, and restoring ones mind if its going too fast or in a bad place. Also good for depression, a powerful uplifting effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyUplifted
Avatar for MegaMan
Member since 2013
I picked up OG Shark from the dispensary in Vancouver BC, it was grown by Valley Co-op. This bud is beautiful. The smell is amazing and difficult to describe, something like earthy fuel. The smoke is extremely mild on the lungs and tastes great. The high comes on fairly quick and feels amazing. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for rlowe
Member since 2013
Wow, Tilray really outdid themselves with this one. With over 24% THC on the current batch it doesn't take much to get fully medicated with the Shark. Sleep comes quick and hard though, so I wouldn't consider this a daytime strain by any means. If you need something that will help you get to slee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for axeugene
Member since 2015
I found this to be a very uplifing and energizing strain. I immediately picked up my guitar and wrote a very upbeat song without even realizing what was happening. At one point, I had a muscle above my right ear twitch away rapidly and suddenly stop. After it stopped, it felt like an energy block I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of OG SharkUser uploaded image of OG SharkUser uploaded image of OG SharkUser uploaded image of OG SharkUser uploaded image of OG SharkUser uploaded image of OG SharkUser uploaded image of OG Shark
more
photos
Moving to Canada Post-Election? Try These Canadian Strains When You Get There
Moving to Canada Post-Election? Try These Canadian Strains When You Get There
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite