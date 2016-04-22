ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for fjoergyn23
Member since 2018
Look : 3,75/5 Big dense dark green buds with some strikes of purple here and there. A bit leafy but really sticky – nice layer of covering trichomes. My half-ounce was consisting of maybe 7-8 buds. Typical Kush calyx structure. Aroma: 5/5 Strong nose on this one. The most pungent strain I’ve came a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for OGRickyP420
Member since 2019
Mario Kart gram distillate. Marked INDICA but def a HYBRID. Nice clear headed high, very soothing and relaxing yet energetic. Slight munchie effect. I love this strain for either going to work or day time chillin. Slight skunk terps come thru when vaped, which is always nice. 9/10
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for 100nic
Member since 2019
Strong high that slowly creeps after smoking then it all suddenly hits you. Only problem is that the smoke realllly irritated my throat and it was itching for a while. So have water by.
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MafiaStyle
Member since 2019
This stuff gets you goin!!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for michaelsbest17
Member since 2018
Brings back memories 70's and 80"s Great for pain and my spine is fused to both sides of my but. Helps me deal with the pain 4 sure. Great taste Nice head also
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BigDikBilly
Member since 2018
This is a very nice and pungent strain, very nice smoke, makes me feel uplifted and gives the munch as well
Avatar for LungsDankest
Member since 2018
VER¥¥~°^G00D^°~Strain, MANN
