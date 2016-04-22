Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Look : 3,75/5
Big dense dark green buds with some strikes of purple here and there. A bit leafy but really sticky – nice layer of covering trichomes. My half-ounce was consisting of maybe 7-8 buds. Typical Kush calyx structure.
Aroma: 5/5
Strong nose on this one. The most pungent strain I’ve came a...
Mario Kart gram distillate. Marked INDICA but def a HYBRID. Nice clear headed high, very soothing and relaxing yet energetic. Slight munchie effect. I love this strain for either going to work or day time chillin. Slight skunk terps come thru when vaped, which is always nice. 9/10